Live
- Now, an IT Hub in Suryapet!
- PM's messages to Raj CM & BJP leaders makes it Modi vs Gehlot contest
- Visakhapatnam: Focused plans to bring down electrical accidents
- Opposition cries foul as Delhi Police raids journalists over UAPA case
- Five caught for dacoity confess to gang-raping woman in K’taka
- PL Sector Report: Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Weekly Update – Crop acreages marginally up +0.2% YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 27th Sep’23 down 6% YoY
- SC refuses to entertain plea seeking construction of wall in the vicinity of Ram Setu
- Suryapet: Dalit Bandhu beneficiary shares touching story
- PL Technical Research: BUY CONFIPETRO - TECHNICAL PICK
- KTR reminds PM Modi of three guarantees
Just In
PL Technical Research: BUY INDRAPRASTHA GAS ( IGL ) - TECHNICAL PICK
Highlights
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.The stock has made a higher bottom formation...
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
The stock has made a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart, taking support at the significant moving average of 200 DMA, which lies at 454 levels, and has regained significantly to indicate a positive bias. We anticipate a further rise from here on to scale up to 535 levels. With the chart looking attractive and with good volume activity seen in recent times, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 535, keeping a stop loss of 438.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS