PL Technical Research: BUY JSL - TECHNICAL PICK
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

BUY JSL CMP: 471 TRGT: 530 SL: 445 - TECHNICAL PICK - The stock has witnessed a gradual correction from the levels of 541 to fall to 426 where it has bottomed out and after a short consolidation, has now indicated a positive bullish candle pattern on the daily chart to improve the bias indicating strength and has potential to rise further in the coming days. The RSI has witnessed a gradual slide and is well placed with currently indicating a trend reversal to signal a buy and has immense upside potential to carry on the momentum further ahead. We recommend this stock for an upside target of 530 with a stop loss of 445.





