PL Technical Research: Buy KOTAK BANK - Technical Pick

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

BUY KOTAK BANK CMP: 1800 TRGT: 1990 SL: 1720 - TECHNICAL PICK - The stock has maintained a strong base near the support zone of 1750 and has indicated a decent pullback to come out of the consolidation range and improve the bias to anticipate for further rise. The RSI is on the rise and well placed indicating strength with further immense upside potential visible. With the chart looking attractive, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside positional target of 1990 while keeping the stop loss near 1720.