Live
- PM Modi changes display picture on X to G20 summit venue Bharat Mandapam
- India gets ready to host G20 summit amid fragmented geopolitical environment
- Delhi Trees decked up with Marigold garlands for G-20
- Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to G20 gala dinner: Rahul Gandhi
- Farmers face hardships over reduction of tomato prices in Telugu states
- Prez invites Ex PMs CMs for G 20 Dinner on Saturday
- Hasina daughter joins mother in G20 summit, speculation rife on possible political role
- Gold rises Rs 100; silver remains flat
- World Bank praises India's digital infrastructure for its transformative potential
- India or Bharat? Panic reactions, distraction tactics, says Rahul Gandhi By Aditi Khanna
Just In
PL Technical Research: Buy KOTAK BANK - Technical Pick
Highlights
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. BUY KOTAK BANK CMP: 1800 TRGT: 1990 SL: 1720 ...
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
BUY KOTAK BANK CMP: 1800 TRGT: 1990 SL: 1720 - TECHNICAL PICK - The stock has maintained a strong base near the support zone of 1750 and has indicated a decent pullback to come out of the consolidation range and improve the bias to anticipate for further rise. The RSI is on the rise and well placed indicating strength with further immense upside potential visible. With the chart looking attractive, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside positional target of 1990 while keeping the stop loss near 1720.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS