PL Technical Research: Buy SUNTECK REALTY - Technical Pick
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd
BUY SUNTECK REALTY CMP: 296 TRGT: 340 SL: 280 - TECHNICAL PICK - The stock after a decent correction has indicated double bottom formation pattern on the daily chart with strong support maintained near 270 zone. There is improvement in the bias with a positive bullish candle indicated and has scope for further rise in the coming days.
The RSI indicator is well placed and has recovered strongly from the oversold zone with immense upside potential movement visible from here on. With the chart looking attractive, we recommend a buy keeping a stop loss of 280 for an upside target of 340.
