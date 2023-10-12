PL Technical Research: BUY WOCKHARDT - TECHNICAL PICK

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

BUY WOCKHARDT 236.50 STOPLOSS 220 TARGET 280 – TECHNICAL PICK

The stock has maintained a strong bottom near 220 levels and currently has given a bullish positive candle to imply strength and has potential to carry on the momentum still further in the coming days. The RSI also has indicated a trend reversal and is in a strong bias. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 280 levels keeping the stop loss of 220.







