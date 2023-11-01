PL Technical Research: STOCK TECHNICAL VIEW - TVS MOTOR

STOCK VIEW : TVS MOTOR DAILY CHART; TVS motor has given a strong rally from 1340 to 1630 in the last 2 months, forming a reversal pattern from the top of 1630. A desecive close below 1540 shall weaken the bias, and we can expect a slide till the 1st target of 50 DMA at 1500 levels, and further weakness can slide till 1440 levels.











