- Short Sessions, Lengthy Harangues By Telugu CMs
- Upward movement above 19,800 pts
- Cyrus Poonawalla Group appoints Keki Mistry as Strategic Advisor to all the Financial Services Ventures led by Adar Poonawalla
- PL Stock Report: AAVAS Financiers (AAVAS IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Better NII to drive earnings upgrade - HOLD
- PL Stock Report: Mahindra & Mahindra (MM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Volume to ramp-up; segment margins to improve - BUY
- TS agriculture minister condoles demise of Gaddar
- Gaddar-Last sparkle of revolutionary fire
- Delhi Services Bill Presentation And Political Maneuvering In Rajya Sabha
- PL Sector Update: Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Weekly Update – Crop acreages flat YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 02nd Aug’23- Surplus of +4%
- 67 families of deceased workers demand jobs
PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - Aug 7
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd
