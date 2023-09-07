PL TECHNICALS DAILY MORNING REPORT - Sept 7

Live
- Kodi Kathi case postponed to Sept 20
- PL Technical Research: STOCK ON RADAR - NAM INDIA
- Bandi condemns Udayanidhi’s comments on Sanatana Dharma
- Sticks for boosting confidence of devotees, says TTD chief
- With eyes on polls, Revenue officials sit to clear pending files
- Railway Ministry sanctions new railway line from Patancheruvu to Adilabad
- Hyderabad bears brunt of heavy rains
- 288 varsities in G20 nations have partnerships with O.P. Jindal Global University
- BJP seeks people’s support to end YSRCP rule
- Telangana HC issues notices to govt; PIL challenges amendment to Assigned Lands Act
