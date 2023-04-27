PLI scheme yet to fuel growth of some sectors

New Delhi: The central government has released Rs 2,874.71 crore to the beneficiaries of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme till March, with a majority of companies from eight sectors like electronics, telecom, pharma and food processing, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Additional Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajeev Singh Thakur said these eight sectors are doing well, while few need to increase their pace. The scheme was announced in 2020 for 14 sectors with an outlay of Rs1.97 lakh crore to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities and boost exports. He said that incentive claims of over Rs3,420.05 crore have been received under the scheme for eight sectors - large-scale electronics manufacturing; electronics and technology products; bulk drugs; medical devices; pharmaceuticals; telecom and networking products; food items; and drones, of which over Rs 2,800 crore have already been disbursed.