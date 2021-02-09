PM to inaugurate World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 on February 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 on February 10, 2021, at 6.30 P.M. via video conferencing. The theme of the summit is 'Redefining Our Common Future: Safe and Secure Environment for All'.



The 20th edition of The Energy and Resources Institute's (TERI) flagship event- the World Sustainable Development Summit, will be held online from February 10-12, 2021. The summit will bring together a wide number of governments, business leaders, academicians, climate scientists, youth and the civil society in the fight against climate change.

Energy and industry transition, adaptation and resilience, nature-based solutions, climate finance, circular economy, clean oceans and air pollution, are amongst the range of topics to be discussed during the summit. Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Ministry of Earth Sciences are key partners of the summit.

President of Guyana Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape, Speaker of the People's Majlis of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed and Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar will be present on the occasion.