PMAY-U 2.0: Construction of over 3.53 lakh houses approved, over 2.67 lakh for women alone

New Delhi : The government has approved proposals for the construction of over 3.53 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0) scheme, it was announced on Friday.

A total of 3,52,915 lakh houses under beneficiary-led construction (BLC) and affordable housing in partnership (AHP) components of PMAY-U 2.0 in 10 states/UTs -- Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh – were sanctioned during the meeting of Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC), according to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The scheme promotes women's empowerment and among the new houses approved under PMAY-U 2.0, more than 2.67 lakh houses have been sanctioned for women alone, including single women and widows, along with 90 houses allotted to transgenders.

Out of the total sanctioned houses, 80,850 houses for SC beneficiaries, 15,928 for ST and 2,12,603 for the OBC category have been sanctioned, promoting inclusiveness and equality among different underprivileged groups.

Notably, in addition to the state share under PMAY-U 2.0, Uttar Pradesh is providing Rs 30,000 to each senior citizen beneficiaries (more than 70 years old) and Rs 20,000 for each unmarried women (more than 40 years of age), widow and separated female beneficiary.

The Ministry launched PMAY-U 2.0 ‘Housing for All’ Mission with effect from September 1, 2024 for implementation in urban areas across the country for 1 crore additional eligible beneficiaries.

According to the ministry, PMAY-U 2.0 will address the housing needs of 1 crore urban poor and middle-class families in 5 years, ensuring that every citizen leads a better quality of life.

PMAY-U 2.0 is being implemented through four verticals – Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), Affordable Rental Housing (ARH), and Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS). Eligible beneficiaries can avail benefits under any one vertical as per their choice and eligibility. Government assistance of Rs 2.30 lakh crore will be provided under the Scheme with an investment of Rs 10 lakh crore.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban was first launched in June 2015. Under the scheme, 118.64 lakh houses have been sanctioned while about 92 lakh houses have already been constructed and delivered to beneficiaries.