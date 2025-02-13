PNB holds MSME Outreach programme today

Punjab National Bank, Hyderabad said it is organising a MSME Outreach Programme on February 13, 2025, here at National Institute for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (NI-MSME). More than 70 PNB Hyderabad branches are participating in the programme. During the day, PNB officials will be explaining about the available schemes tailored for MSME entrepreneurs.

Speaking about the contribution of MSME sector to the Indian economy, Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Zonal Manager, PNB, said: “MSMEs not only play crucial role in providing large employment opportunities at comparatively lower capital cost than large industries, but also help in industrialization of rural and backward areas, thereby, reducing regional imbalances, assuring more equitable distribution of national income and wealth.”

On the Outreach programme, Srivastava further said: “PNB is organising MSME Outreach Programme to explain the specialised loan products of the bank to the entrepreneurs. At the event, entrepreneurs can experience the benefits of digital zone and check their loan eligibility so as to obtain sanction letter instantly. They can get instant approval of our flagship MSME schemes like PNB GST Express and PNB Trade Growth.”

Confident about the support the programme will provide to MSME entrepreneurs, he said, “MSMEs are complementary to large industries as ancillary units. This sector contributes enormously to the socio-economic development of the country.

Entrepreneurs can get proper financing at competitive rates with PNB. We have provided specialised MSME credit expert for customised financial solution. We have set up specialised MSME hubs in Hyderabad for convenience of MSME entrepreneurs.

It is pertinent to mention that during this Outreach programme sanction letters will also be given to beneficiaries of PM-Savnidhi, Mudra and PMEGP scheme.”