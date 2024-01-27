PNGRB launches piped gas adoption drive

Oil regulator PNGRB has launched a two-month long nationwide drive to increase adoption of piped natural gas as a cooking fuel in household kitchens in an attempt to cut dependence on imported fossil-fuels.



"The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) along with city gas distribution entities will run a campaign from January 26 to March 31, aimed to promote the adoption of piped natural gas (PNG) among households and to expand PNG consumer base across a broader segment of the population," it said in a statement.

While PNG has gained currency in the last few years after PNGRB expanded city gas networks to most parts of the country, sizable households continue to use either LPG or conventional fuels like firewood and cow dung for cooking. While India is about 50 per cent dependent on imports to meet cooking gas LPG needs, use of conventional fuels is considered a health hazard. PNG offers a viable alternative.

It is convenient as it does not require ordering for refills everytime a LPG bottle is exhausted, and is also cheaper. Stating that natural gas is clean and convenient fossil fuel, PNGRB said the campaign will be focussed on those areas where gas pipeline network has been laid or will be laid in the immediate future.

Promotion of natural gas is part of the Prime Minister's vision to increase its share in India's energy basket to 15 per cent by 2030, from the current 6.2 per cent to transform the country into a gas-based economy. "PNGRB is taking various initiatives to promote natural gas in households as cooking fuel as well as in transport, commercial and industrial sectors," the statement said.