Live
- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Co-ordinator meets Nellore collector
- Want to play T20 WC and finish there: Warner hints at his T20I retirement
- TMC brings Privilege Motion against 6 BJP legislators, including LoP
Just In
Power Grid Q3 net profit up 10.5%, declares 2nd dividend
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 10.5 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,028 crore
New Delhi: Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 10.5 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,028 crore in the October-December quarter of the current financial year compared with the corresponding figure of Rs 3,645 crore in the same period of the previous year.
The Power Grid Board has approved a second interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share for 2023-24. The second interim dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders on March 5.
The Government-owned company’s revenue from operations increased by 2.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter to Rs 11,550 crore from Rs 11,262 crore in the same period last year.
EBITDA for the quarter rose 3 per cent YoY to Rs 10,213 crore. It was Rs 9,893 crore a year ago. Meanwhile, margins improved to 88.4 per cent in the reporting quarter.
Total expenses during the quarter fell to Rs 7,076 crore compared with Rs 7,786 crore in the same quarter last year.