PRO ONE is Revolutionising the Future of Sustainable Architecture and Design

The architect of the middle class's dream building... a guide to environmentally friendly buildings…PRO ONE Architects and Interiors is pioneering a revolution in sustainable and regenerative architecture and interior design. With a sustained commitment to creating climate-conscious, human-centric spaces, the design-led firm is redefining and setting new benchmarks for green building through innovative, resource-efficient practices.

Since its founding in 2017, PRO ONE has remained committed to its mission of creating affordable spaces by combining high-tech, quick-build, and uniquely minimalist designs. Each of the over 40 projects the firm has successfully executed seamlessly integrates local expertise and culture with global standards and aspirations.

“In the beginning of my career, I faced challenges where people valued only execution and not design,” said Pavani Adabala, Founder and Principal Architect at PRO ONE. “But design itself is a service – it requires time, skill, expertise and creativity. A good design saves cost, adds value and defines the entire outcome of a project.”

The firm has continued to push boundaries and create new future-ready, resilient spaces with an emphasis on design - the core of the firm’s distinctive philosophy. PRO ONE’s portfolio includes eco-conscious residential and commercial developments, such as eco cottages, resort villas and prefab cabin models that are contributing constructively to the dialogue on climate-resilient, sustainable design and regenerative architecture.

This innovation is the reason why Pro One, which has completed over 40+ large architectural and interior projects in just 5 years, has been able to serve the needs of many middle-class people in a manner that is in line with their needs.

About PRO ONE Architects and Infra and Interiors: PRO ONE is a design-led architecture and interior design firm in Hyderabad, Telangana. Since its inception in 2017, the firm has successfully executed over 40 green projects.