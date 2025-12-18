Bus crashes in cotton field, thirty injured in Komurambhim Asifabad district

A bus operated by RTC veered off the road and ploughed into a cotton field in the Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, near Parandoli in Kerameri mandal. The incident occurred while the bus was en route to Adilabad, losing control as it navigated the Parandoli ghat.

Thirty passengers suffered injuries in the crash. Local residents who witnessed the incident promptly came to the aid of those affected, transporting the injured to RIMS Hospital in Adilabad for treatment. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.