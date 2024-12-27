Procurement of 8 harbour tugs reinforces our commitment to self-reliance: Karan Adani

New Delhi: Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), said on Friday that the procurement of eight state-of-the-art harbour tugs, with a total contract value estimated at Rs 450 crore, reinforces their commitment to self-reliance.

In a post on X, Karan Adani said the company has placed India's largest-ever order for harbour tugs with Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

"The 8 state-of-the-art tugs worth Rs 450 crore will expand our fleet to 152. This record order reinforces our commitment to self-reliance while adhering to international standards of safety and efficiency in the maritime sector. #MakeInIndia," Karan Adani posted.

According to the company, these tugs are expected to be delivered in December 2026 and continue until May 2028, significantly improving the efficiency and safety of vessel operations in Indian ports.

Earlier, APSEZ contracted the construction of two, 62-tonne bollard pull ASD (Azimuthing Stern Drive) tugs to Cochin Shipyard Ltd for Ocean Sparkle Ltd, both of which were delivered ahead of schedule and deployed at Paradeep Port and New Mangalore Port.

The construction of three additional ASD tugs is currently underway, bringing the total order to 13 tugs, aimed at providing a younger fleet for efficient and reliable services in the port sector, the company said.

"This initiative underscores the importance of sustainable practices in shipbuilding and reinforces the strategic significance of the maritime industry in India's economic growth," according to India’s largest integrated transport utility company.

Adani Ports is the largest port developer and operator in India with seven strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast and eight ports and terminals on the east coast, representing 27 per cent of the country's total port volumes.