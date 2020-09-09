Public Sector Banks' doorstep banking services launched by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today inaugurated Doorstep Banking Services for Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and participated in the awards ceremony to felicitate best performing banks on EASE Banking Reforms Index.

As part of the EASE Reforms, Doorstep Banking Services is envisaged to provide the convenience of banking services to the customers at their doorstep through the universal touchpoints of Call Centre, Web Portal or Mobile App. Customers can also track their service request through these channels. The services shall be rendered by the Doorstep Banking Agents deployed by the selected Service Providers at 100 centres across the country.

NSitharamanOffice in a tweet today said, "Smt @nsitharaman launches PSB Alliance Doorstep Banking Services and declares EASE 2.0 Index Results."

Smt @nsitharaman launches PSB Alliance Doorstep Banking Services and declares EASE 2.0 Index Results. pic.twitter.com/8OssWCFtlK — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) September 9, 2020



At present only non-financial services like pick up of negotiable instruments, new cheque book requisition slip, 15G / 15H forms, IT / GST challan, issue request for standing instructions, request for account statement are available to customers. Financial services shall be made available from next month.



Ministry of Finance in a tweet today said, "Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman launched PSBs #DoorstepBanking Services! Improved access for hassle-free and convenient Banking. A citizen friendly initiative! FM also declared EASE 2.0 Index results."

Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman launched PSBs #DoorstepBanking Services! Improved access for hassle-free and convenient Banking. A citizen friendly initiative!



FM also declared EASE 2.0 Index results.#EASE #DoorstepBanking #PSBReforms pic.twitter.com/DE1W1AhqIP — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) September 9, 2020



The services can be availed by customers of Public Sector Banks at nominal charges.



A common reform agenda for PSBs, EASE Agenda is aimed at institutionalizing clean and smart banking. It was launched in January 2018. PSBs have shown a healthy trajectory in their performance over four quarters since the launch of EASE 2.0 Reforms Agenda.

Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, and erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce were felicitated for being the top three in the 'Top Performing Banks' category according to the EASE 2.0 Index Results. Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India and erstwhile Corporation Bank were awarded in the 'Top Improvers' category basis EASE 2.0 Index.

Secretary, Department of Financial Services Debasish Panda and Chairman IBA, Rajnish Kumar were also present at the virtual event.