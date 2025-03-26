Live
- South Korea: Pilot killed as firefighting helicopter crashes in Uiseong
- BofA downgrades Zomato and Swiggy, cites slowing growth, high competition
- TN govt lists measures to tackle rising heatwave risk
- SC asks U’khand govt to pay Rs 1 cr to wife of doc killed on duty
- AAP: ‘Hawa hawai’ Budget’, baseless and unrealistic
- World Championship Medallist Simranjit Kaur, Dominant Jaismine Storm into Semifinals at 8th Women’s Nationals
- How lifestyle choices affect women’s cancer risks
- Political Uproar Over Class 10 Exam Paper Leak: KTR Faces Allegations
- Rs 1,500-cr plan for Yamuna cleaning, sewage management
- Delhi govt to relocate Tihar jail, allocates Rs 10 cr for survey
PURE unveils energy storage products
Hyderabad: PURE, an electric mobility and clean energy solutions provider, has launched PuREPower, a cutting-edge line of energy storage products. The...
Hyderabad: PURE, an electric mobility and clean energy solutions provider, has launched PuREPower, a cutting-edge line of energy storage products. The new range includes PuREPower Home, PuREPower Commercial, and the upcoming PuREPower Grid, catering to residential, business, and large-scale grid applications.
With India’s renewable energy capacity expected to surpass 500 GW by 2030, energy storage solutions like PuREPower are essential for stabilising supply, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, and ensuring grid reliability.
PuREPower products incorporate AI-powered battery technology, high-efficiency power electronics, and nano-PCM cooling, achieving up to 97 per cent round-trip efficiency. To accelerate adoption, PURE is rolling out a 300 dealer-distributor network across India within the next 18 months.
Bookings for PuREPower Home open on April 1, 2025, with deliveries starting April 30, coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya.
Speaking at the launch, Dr Nishanth Dongari, Founder & MD of PURE, emphasised the company’s vision: “PuREPower is more than just energy storage; it’s a crucial step toward India’s decarbonisation goals. By providing efficient, AI-driven solutions for homes, businesses, and the grid, PURE is enabling a greener future.”