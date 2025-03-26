PURE unveils energy storage products

Hyderabad: PURE, an electric mobility and clean energy solutions provider, has launched PuREPower, a cutting-edge line of energy storage products. The new range includes PuREPower Home, PuREPower Commercial, and the upcoming PuREPower Grid, catering to residential, business, and large-scale grid applications.

With India’s renewable energy capacity expected to surpass 500 GW by 2030, energy storage solutions like PuREPower are essential for stabilising supply, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, and ensuring grid reliability.

PuREPower products incorporate AI-powered battery technology, high-efficiency power electronics, and nano-PCM cooling, achieving up to 97 per cent round-trip efficiency. To accelerate adoption, PURE is rolling out a 300 dealer-distributor network across India within the next 18 months.

Bookings for PuREPower Home open on April 1, 2025, with deliveries starting April 30, coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Nishanth Dongari, Founder & MD of PURE, emphasised the company’s vision: “PuREPower is more than just energy storage; it’s a crucial step toward India’s decarbonisation goals. By providing efficient, AI-driven solutions for homes, businesses, and the grid, PURE is enabling a greener future.”