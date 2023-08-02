Live
Over 4000 pilgrims had darshan inside the cave shrine of Amarnath Yatra
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amidst protests from Opposition on Manipur issue
Rockwell introduces India’s first ever Electronically Commutated Energy Efficient Refrigeration System and Multi-industry “Cold Chain Experience Center”
Govt ready for discussion on Manipur says Prahlad Joshi
President Murmu to visit Chennai and Puducherry from Saturday
Securonix Launches ChatGPT Integration Harnessing the Power of Generative AI to Greatly Reduce Incident Response Time
PVNRTVU, SCIINV join hands to fight AMR
Marking a significant step forward in the battle against antimicrobial resistance (AMR), the PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU) and SCIINV Biosciences Pvt Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the critical areas of AMR and the development of bacteriophages for veterinary usage.
Through this MoU, SCIINV and PVNRTVU aim to advance research, develop innovative solutions and address the challenges of AMR. Prof Ravinder Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of PVNR Veterinary, stated, "We are excited to collaborate with SCIINV Biosciences in our shared mission to combat antimicrobial resistance”. “This partnership with PVNRTVUwill be instrumental in accelerating the development of bacteriophage therapies and addressing the global challenge of antimicrobial resistance.
By working together, we can make a real difference in animal healthcare which will impact human health at a broader level”, says Dr Uma Rani, CEO of SCIINV Biosciences. The signing ceremony witnessed the presence of Vice Chancellor Dr Ravinder Reddy, Registrar Dr Gnana Prakash, Dean of Faculty Dr Raghunandhan, Director of Research Dr Ekambaram& SCIINV CEO, and the team. Dr BurriRanga Reddy, President of IFCAI, Prof Lakshman also attended the ceremony and pledged their support for this noble initiative.