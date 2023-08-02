PVNRTVU, SCIINV join hands to fight AMR

Marking a significant step forward in the battle against antimicrobial resistance (AMR), the PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU) and SCIINV Biosciences Pvt Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the critical areas of AMR and the development of bacteriophages for veterinary usage.



Through this MoU, SCIINV and PVNRTVU aim to advance research, develop innovative solutions and address the challenges of AMR. Prof Ravinder Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of PVNR Veterinary, stated, "We are excited to collaborate with SCIINV Biosciences in our shared mission to combat antimicrobial resistance”. “This partnership with PVNRTVUwill be instrumental in accelerating the development of bacteriophage therapies and addressing the global challenge of antimicrobial resistance.

By working together, we can make a real difference in animal healthcare which will impact human health at a broader level”, says Dr Uma Rani, CEO of SCIINV Biosciences. The signing ceremony witnessed the presence of Vice Chancellor Dr Ravinder Reddy, Registrar Dr Gnana Prakash, Dean of Faculty Dr Raghunandhan, Director of Research Dr Ekambaram& SCIINV CEO, and the team. Dr BurriRanga Reddy, President of IFCAI, Prof Lakshman also attended the ceremony and pledged their support for this noble initiative.