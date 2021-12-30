PVR increases movie ticket prices in Telangana

Multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd on Wednesday announced a revision in ticket pricing in Telangana in line with the latest directions by the state government.

In a regulatory filing at the exchanges, the multiplex operator said, "As per the G.O.Ms.No.120 issued by the State of Telangana dated 21-12-2021, the pricing structure for selling movie tickets in the state of Telangana has been revised."

Currently, movie tickets for mainstream seats have been revised from Rs 150 including GST to Rs 250 + GST. The recliner seats will be priced at Rs 300 + GST against Rs 250 including GST.

As of date, PVR operates 62 screens across 11 properties in the state of Telangana.

Shares of PVR shed 1,89 per cent to close at Rs 1,260.95 per share at NSE on Wednesday following an order to close cinemas in the national capital amid a rising number of COVID cases.

Amid a rise in COVID variant (Omicron) cases different states have imposed restrictions including the closure of schools, colleges, gyms and cinemas among others with immediate effect. They have also put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport.

PVR is the largest and the most premium film exhibition company in India. PVR currently operates a cinema circuit comprising 856 screens at 178 properties in 72 cities (India and Sri Lanka), serving over 100 million patrons annually.