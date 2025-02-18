Qatar throws open investment opportunities for Indian firms

New Delhi: Qatar's Commerce and Industry Minister Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani on Tuesday invited Indian investors to explore the vast opportunities within the gulf country's economy and infrastructure.

Address the joint business forum here, the minister said the relationship between Qatar and India is not just a transaction, it is a tradition built on mutual respect, shared interests and a commitment to bolster economic cooperation.

“The India-Qatar trade partnership has flourished with India becoming Qatar's third largest trading partner. Qatar remains a diverse, dynamic, and investor-friendly destination," he said.

Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs Ahmad Al-Sayed highlighted that India and Qatar are well-positioned to navigate the evolving global trade landscape. He emphasised the importance of enhancing the collaboration between the two countries beyond the traditional energy sector to explore emerging industries such as electric vehicles (EVs), manufacturing and other non-oil & gas sectors.

"To support global investors, Qatar has established the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC)—a key initiative to attract businesses and facilitate private equity investments," he added.

He said that Qatar stands as one of India’s strongest global partners, offering unparalleled access to international markets. Additionally, Qatar Science & Technology Park will serve as a foundation for research and development, while Media City in Qatar aims to attract top media companies, and Qatar Free Zone is designed to drive investment across key sectors.

Panelists during the discussion at the joint business forum highlighted that there is a high potential for collaboration between India and Qatar in high-quality solar grid polysilicon manufacturing, among others. They noted that with India’s prowess in digitalisation, and Qatar’s ambitious plan for digital transformation, India is in a very unique position to provide technology and scale for digital transformation to Qatar. The discussions highlighted India's position as a gateway to South Asia and Qatar's role as a hub for the Middle East.

The India-Qatar Joint Business Forum convened business leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to explore new avenues of collaboration in relevant sectors.

With bilateral trade surpassing $15 billion in FY 2023-24, investment flows have increased - ranking among the top three GCC investors in India - but there remains significant untapped potential. To solidify this growing partnership, two key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed during the event between the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Qatar Business Association as well as between Invest India and Invest Qatar.

These agreements aim to facilitate business cooperation, enhance investment flows, and foster long-term collaboration in strategic sectors of mutual interest.

Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Sanjiv emphasised that the India-Qatar business delegation will serve as a catalyst for stronger partnerships. He welcomed Qatar’s participation in Startup India Mahakumbh 2025, scheduled for April 3-5, 2025, which will serve as a landmark initiative fostering deeper startup collaborations and attracting Qatari investments into India’s technology and innovation ecosystem.

CII President Sanjiv Puri highlighted key areas for economic cooperation, including energy security, agriculture, the startup ecosystem, and skill development. He further emphasised Qatar’s crucial role in India's energy landscape and stated that the CII is committed to facilitating partnerships between Indian and Qatari entities as both nations plan their respective renewable energy goals.

The event was also addressed by the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Chairman of the Board of Directors, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, and Qatari Businessmen Association Board Member Sheikh Hamad Bin Faisal Al Thani.

The Business forum showcased three panel discussions on investments, logistics and advanced manufacturing, and futuristic areas such as AI, innovation and sustainability.