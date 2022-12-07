QETCI, T-Hub partner to support quantum tech startups

Hyderabad: City-based innovation ecosystem enabler, T-Hub said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Quantum Ecosystems Technology Council of India (QETCI), a think tank for quantum technology stakeholders in India. Under this partnership, early stage and growth-stage startups using Quantum Technologies in India will be supported with a robust innovation ecosystem, mentorship, business opportunities, and market understanding. The MoU was signed in the presence of Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT, Telangana; Reena Dayal, Chairperson, QETCI and Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO of T-Hub. The agreement will act as an enabler wherein T-Hub and QETCI will collaborate and develop a supporting ecosystem for startups working on QuantumTechnologies.

Jayesh Ranjan said, "This partnership will provide the ecosystem for startups to leverage the opportunities in quantum, and how quantum should also be mainstreamed along with other technologies. We recommend that the startups learn more about T-Hub because this association can make a difference in their careers."

Speaking about the partnership, Reena Dayal, Chairperson, QETCI said, "Our partnership with T-Hub will provide the desired ecosystem for the quantum innovation journey and will accelerate quantum technology development, collaboration, mentoring and investments. This continued engagement will provide insight to startups, academia, business collaborators, and other stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem as the next-generation technologies, such as Quantum, continue to mature and become commercially viable." QETCI recently concluded its Quantum Science and Technology Hackathon (QSTH) 2022. Here, 132 project ideas from India and 25 countries in the ideation phase submitted their proposal.