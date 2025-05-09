QNET India Unveils Thoughtful Mother’s Day Picks to Celebrate Her Timeless Presence

Bengaluru: Mother’s Day is a beautiful reminder to celebrate the women whose love is constant, whose strength is silent, and whose grace shapes our lives. This year, QNET India invites you to honour her presence with gifts that mirror her elegance and individuality. Whether it’s the timeless sophistication of a beautifully crafted timepiece or the radiant charm of diamond-studded jewellery, QNET’s curated selections offer the perfect balance of sentiment and style.

The Mugnier Semper Collection:

For the woman who balances life with calm strength and quiet elegance, the Mugnier Semper Collection is a tribute to her timeless poise. Inspired by the peaceful charm of the English countryside and the refined beauty of the Swiss Alps, these watches offer classic European styling blended with modern grace.

Crafted with stainless steel and available in luxurious dual-tone finishes, each timepiece features Swiss quartz or automatic movement for precision and durability. The scratch-resistant sapphire-coated crystal glass and 5 ATM water resistance ensure long-lasting everyday wear. With an elegant and a classic dial, this is the perfect gift for the mother who is always composed, always on time, and always graceful.

The Kinnari Royal Collection:

If you want to gift her something truly special, the Kinnari Royal Collection offers heirloom-worthy jewellery that celebrates tradition with a modern twist. This line of fine jewellery is crafted in BIS-hallmarked 14-karat gold and studded with brilliant round-cut diamonds, reflecting both luxury and legacy.

A standout piece this season is the Kinnari Nila set, featuring a delicate pendant adorned with 19 diamonds, paired with SI1-graded earrings showcasing 38 dazzling stones. Designed to enhance any ensemble - be it festive, formal, or everyday chic. This collection makes a radiant statement about the woman you love most.

From the quiet strength she brings to the warmth she radiates, your mother deserves a gift as thoughtful and timeless as she is. With QNET India’s curated collections, you’re not just choosing a product—you’re choosing a story, a memory, and a tribute.