Quad co-ordination holds the key for better world

Hyderabad : In addition to government interactions, the need of the hour is greater collaboration among several civil society organisations, increased engagement of academic institutions and enhanced interactions among Quad countries (Australia, India, Japan, and the United States), echoed experts.

Academics, experts, diplomats, and former defence personnel, were sharing their thoughts during a roundtable discussion on ‘The Quad in the Indo-Pacific: Consolidating Peace and Prosperity,’ hosted by Na Ra Japan Hub (NRJH), a not-for-profit organization, at the Interim Office of World Trade Center-Shamshabad in Hyderabad on Monday.

Speaking on the growing strategic importance of air and space domains, Group Captain TH Anand Rao (retd) called for “establishing a Quad space grouping for joint space exploration and research and development (R&D), data sharing, and joint task forces to handle emerging issues.” Referring to Hyderabad’s pharmaceutical ecosystem, Dr Srinivas Oruganti suggested that collab-oration among the Quad countries can promote pharmaceutical breakthroughs and strengthen healthcare resilience in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Consulate-General of Japan in Chennai, the Japan Foundation, the World Trade Centre (Shamshabad), Asa Bhanu Technical Services Ltd, and the Politeia Research Foundation, supported the one-day event. Ambassador Dr B M Vinod Kumar inaugurated the event. Amb Takahashi Muneo, Consul-General of Japan in Chennai, participated in the Roundtable discussion. Students from Hyderabad Central University, Osmania University, and Woxsen University, were also present.

The speakers at the Roundtable discussion called on the country’s young population to take advantage of numerous educational opportunities, such as the Quad Fellowships designed for Sci-ence, Engineering, Technology, and Mathematics (STEM) students, Fulbright Fellowships, and the Japan Foundation Indo-Pacific Partnership Programme for researchers in various academic disciplines.

Delivering the opening remark, B Rama Bhadra, Founder, Na Ra Japan Hub, emphasised on their commitment to developing friendly ties between India and Japan.

“We aim to promote international understanding, peace, and friendship through events like this roundtable discussion,” he said. Dr JA Chowdary, Founder, International Startup Foundation, highlighted the Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution, its impact on the youth, and the significance of startups in shaping a better world through the Quad’s initiatives.