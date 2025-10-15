QualiZeal and Pcloudy Launch Agentic AI-Powered Lab-in-a-Box to Transform Enterprise Device Testing

QualiZeal, a global leader in AI-powered Quality Engineering (QE) and digital transformation, and Pcloudy, a pioneer in device infrastructure and digital experience testing, today inaugurated their joint offering — Agentic AI-Powered Lab-in-a-Box — at QualiZeal’s Hyderabad office.

The inauguration marks a significant milestone in enterprise device testing, showcasing how AI and device intelligence can converge to deliver a unified, secure, and scalable testing ecosystem.

The launch event began with a formal lamp-lighting and ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a walkthrough and live demonstration of the Lab-in-a-Box setup. Senior leadership from both organizations—including Madhu Murty, Co-founder & Head – India Operations, QualiZeal, and Avinash Tiwari, CEO & Co-founder, Pcloudy—were present alongside functional heads, delivery leaders, and media representatives.

Madhu Murty, Co-founder & Head – India Operations, QualiZeal, said, “The Lab-in-a-Box is a powerful reflection of our shared vision to make testing intelligent, efficient, and secure. This collaboration with Pcloudy enables enterprises to bring AI directly into their release cycles, delivering faster go-to-market with uncompromised quality and governance. It’s a major step towards our goal of democratizing Agentic AI-led Quality Engineering for every enterprise.”

The AI-Powered Lab-in-a-Box is an intelligent, on-premise device testing solution that brings together QualiZeal’s AI-first Quality Engineering expertise with Pcloudy’s advanced device infrastructure. Designed for enterprises that prioritize data privacy, compliance, and speed, it enables testing across real iOS and Android devices with AI-driven precision, automation, and enterprise-grade control.

Its plug-and-play deployment, CI/CD integrations, audit-ready logs, and hybrid scalability (with the ability to connect to Pcloudy’s cloud when needed) make it ideal for sectors such as banking, healthcare, and government—where performance and security are mission-critical.

Avinash Tiwari, CEO & Co-founder, Pcloudy, said, “At Pcloudy, we have always aimed to simplify and accelerate mobile testing through innovation. Partnering with QualiZeal allows us to extend that innovation on-premise—offering enterprises the ability to test across real devices within their secure environments. The Lab-in-a-Box makes it possible to achieve both intelligence and control at scale, a need that’s rapidly growing across regulated industries.”

The AI-Powered Lab-in-a-Box empowers QA and DevOps teams to accelerate release velocity, enhance app reliability, and maintain complete data sovereignty—all while achieving measurable reductions in test maintenance and infrastructure costs.

The event concluded with an interactive demo, media interactions, and networking between the leadership teams of QualiZeal and Pcloudy, underscoring their shared vision of transforming enterprise testing through AI-driven innovation.