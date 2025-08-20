QualiZeal Certifies 600+ Engineers in Major Push Toward India’s Largest AI-Ready QE Workforce

As AI-driven transformation reshapes industries, QualiZeal, a global leader in modern quality engineering (QE) and digital transformation, is placing large-scale workforce upskilling at the core of its growth strategy. With over 600 employees certified in Tricentis (Tosca, NeoLoad, qTest, Data Integrity) and other leading AI-enabled platforms, the company is building a future-ready workforce equipped to deliver faster, smarter, and scalable QE outcomes.

QualiZeal employs over 850 professionals across its global capacity centers in India and the U.S. In an era where automation and GenAI tools are replacing traditional roles, QualiZeal takes a differentiated approach by investing in deep technical expertise to ensure human and AI collaboration. The company's workforce development strategy aligns with its broader goal of organically creating 1,200 new jobs by 2028.

At the core of this effort is QMentisAI, the company's enterprise-grade, patent-pending GenAI platform. QMentisAI automates the end-to-end testing lifecycle, enhancing software quality, accelerating time-to-market, and improving performance across complex systems. By integrating a “human-in-the-loop” model, the platform ensures that all GenAI-generated outputs are validated by human testers, blending intelligent automation with human judgment for precision-driven quality assurance.

“Upskilling is no longer an internal initiative—it's a growth imperative,” said Kalyan Konda, Co-Founder, Executive Director and CEO of QualiZeal. “By investing in continuous development, we're preparing our people to lead in the AI era. True innovation is still powered by human creativity and judgment. Our commitment to capability-building supports our 4x4 growth strategy—aimed at quadrupling revenue while expanding into new markets and lines of business.”

Since its founding in 2021, QualiZeal has grown rapidly at a 71% CAGR, establishing itself as a trusted QE partner across sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, travel, and hi-tech. With a strong focus on engineering excellence and workforce agility, the company is poised to lead the next wave of AI-led testing innovation, including the shift toward Agentic AI.