QualiZeal, Pcloudy launch ‘Lab-in-a-Box’
Agentic AI-powered solution will transform enterprise device testing
QualiZeal into AI-powered Quality Engineering (QE) and digital transformation, in collaboration with Pcloudy, device infrastructure and digital experience testing provider, has unveiled an Agentic AI-Powered Lab-in-a-Box, an innovative solution designed to transform enterprise device testing. The launch took place at QualiZeal’s Hyderabad office.
The new offering marks a milestone in enterprise testing by integrating Agentic AI and device intelligence into a unified, secure, and scalable ecosystem. The event began with a traditional lamp-lighting and ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a walkthrough and live demonstration of the Lab-in-a-Box setup.
Senior leaders from both companies—including Madhu Murty, co-founder & Head – India Operations, QualiZeal, and Avinash Tiwari, CEO & co-founder, Pcloudy—joined delivery heads, technology experts, and media representatives for the inauguration.
Speaking at the launch, Madhu Murty said, “The Lab-in-a-Box is a powerful reflection of our shared vision to make testing intelligent, efficient, and secure.