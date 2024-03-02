RAI Hyderabad gets Neeru’s MD as Chairman

Hyderabad: The Telangana-Hyderabad chapter of Retailers Association of India (RAI) announced the appointment of Avnish Kumar, Managing Director, Neeru’s Ensembles Private Limited, as the Chairman, and P Jayakumar, CEO, Apollo Pharmacy, as the Co-Chairman.

The move is considered to be significant as these leaders will lead and guide the retail industry and members of its Telangana-Hyderabad chapter. RAI in an official release said that Avnish Kumar and P Jayakumar bring with them a wealth of experience and expertise in the retail sector.

As leaders in their respective companies, they have demonstrated vision and leadership, making them ideal choices to steer the Hyderabad chapter of RAI. “Their appointment signifies a collaborative effort to drive growth and innovation within the retail landscape in Hyderabad. With their guidance, the chapter aims to address key challenges, explore emerging trends, and foster collaboration among retailers in the region.