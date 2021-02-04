Railways identify 56 projects all across the country to be completed by March 2022

To boost rail infrastructure and make the Indian Railways network future-ready, Indian Railways has identified 56 projects all across the country in various zones to be completed by February to March 2021 and the financial year 2021-22 (FY22).

Ministry of Railways in a tweet has said, "Indian Railways set to complete 56 key existing projects in the Feb-Mar 21 & FY 2021-22."

Ministry of Railways in a statement said that Railways has highest ever total Plan CapEx of Rs 2,15,058 crore this year out of which over Rs 1,07,000 crore for capital expenditure has been allocated in the General Budget. This time onwards, in a paradigm shift, Railways has focussed on the completion of existing projects quickly as well besides simultaneity working on the new projects announced. It said, as far as new big projects are concerned, Rs 40,932 crore have been allocated for New Lines, Rs 26,116 crore for doubling and Rs 5,263 crore for Traffic Facilities.

Other than these major projects, for the convenience of Public, Railways is set to complete more than 1,200 Road Over Bridges(ROBs), Road Under Bridges and Subways this year.

The Ministry said that the thrust of Annual Plan 2021-22 is on infrastructure development, throughput enhancement, development of terminal facilities, augmentation of the speed of trains, signalling systems and improvement of passenger's amenities.