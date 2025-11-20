Rama World: Redefining Central India’s Retail and Lifestyle Landscape

Rama World is emerging as one of Central India’s most transformative developments—a 100-acre integrated retail, lifestyle, leisure, and business destination designed to redefine how Raipur shops, celebrates, works, and experiences urban life. Speaking about this landmark vision is Prakhar Agrawal, Director at Rama Group, who has been closely involved in shaping the project’s development strategy and long-term vision. He shares how Rama World represents the Group’s most ambitious attempt yet to elevate Raipur’s urban landscape and create a destination that seamlessly blends community living, global design, and immersive experiences.

“We wanted to take the trust of more than 7,500 families who live in our residential communities and translate it into a world-class commercial experience for Raipur,” says Prakhar Agrawal. “Rama World is truly a world within itself—designed so people can find everything they need under one roof.”

With over two decades of real estate leadership, the Group has consistently challenged conventional design and development standards. This project is an expression of that same philosophy—one defined by innovation, meaningful value, and human-centric planning. “The inspiration came from our belief that Raipur deserves a global-standard destination. Our guiding principle has always been transforming possibilities into successes, and Rama World embodies that vision,” he shares.

What sets Rama World apart is its sheer scale and diversity. Spread across 100 acres with 3.1 million sq. ft. of commercial space, it stands as the region’s most ambitious 360-degree integrated development. The destination features an Uberluxury Mall, Rama Highstreet and Rama Arcade for diverse retail and business opportunities, and Rama Galleria—Raipur’s dedicated décor and lifestyle hub. Adding to this is the expansive Rama Adventure Park, a Luxury Car Display, and the city’s largest indoor-outdoor event venue, Rama Banquet, with capacity for more than 3,500 guests. A beautifully designed temple brings a touch of peace and spirituality to the vibrant environment. Each element is crafted to offer immersive shopping, leisure, entertainment, and celebration experiences, making Rama World far more than a commercial complex—it is a new urban landmark. “Every element is designed to work together to create a multi-dimensional experience,” Agrawal notes. “This is not a mall; it is a destination.”

Global design sensibilities and thoughtful infrastructure elevate the project further. Japanese landscaping expertise by STGK Design Studio, smart planning with 24-meter arterial roads and 18-meter internal roads, an advanced cargo system, and extensive parking all highlight a future-ready approach to urban development. “Functionality, sustainability, and aesthetic harmony were central to our planning,” Agrawal says. “We envisioned a green, accessible, thoughtfully layered environment that balances vibrancy with serenity.” Its location near Swarnabhoomi, MGM Eye Hospital, and Ambuja City Centre Mall ensures high visibility and seamless connectivity, anchoring it as a powerful commercial and social hub.

Rama World also places strong emphasis on lifestyle, entertainment, and celebration. Rama Banquet is set to elevate how Raipur hosts weddings, exhibitions, conventions, and large corporate gatherings. “We wanted to create a venue that elevates how Raipur celebrates its biggest moments,” he explains. Complementing this is the Adventure Park—a space filled with go-karting, AR/VR gaming, arcade attractions, rope courses, and outdoor thrill rides. “Entertainment must be immersive,” Agrawal says. “We created spaces that families, youth, and tourists can enjoy—spaces that inspire repeat visits.”

Beyond lifestyle and leisure, the development is poised to become a powerful engine for Raipur’s economic and social evolution. It will generate large-scale employment, attract national and international brands, and strengthen the city’s commercial profile. “Rama World will anchor Raipur as Central India’s emerging retail and lifestyle capital,” he asserts. The project brings modern retail and leisure infrastructure not only to Raipur but also to nearby Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, offering people premium experiences without having to travel to metro hubs. Green zones, open spaces, and leisure pockets further add social vibrancy, community interaction, and quality of life.

At its core, Rama World represents ambition, innovation, and the promise of a modern urban future. From premium shopping and entertainment to business, events, and cultural experiences, it captures the essence of what a next-generation city hub should offer. “Rama World is our contribution to Raipur’s future,” Agrawal concludes. “A destination that brings joy, opportunity, and global experiences closer to every resident—a world that is truly within reach.”