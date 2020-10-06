Ramky Enviro sets up building waste plant 

Hyderabad: Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited and New Okhla Industrial Development Authority together inaugurated the construction & demolition waste recycling Plant located at sector-80, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.



The project which spread across 5 acres of land can recycle up to 300 tonnes per day of construction and demolition waste. The first of its kind C&D plant envisages the collection, transportation, processing, and management of construction and demolition of waste, under a public-private partnership basis.

Any waste comprising building materials, debris, and rubble resulting from construction, remodelling, repair, and demolition of any civil structure is classified as C&D waste. C&D waste is an inert waste, and over 90 per cent of can be reused or recycled. India as a country will benefit greatly from a circular economy approach that can turn this C&D waste into a useful resource.

The new plant aims to manage and scientifically process all the present construction and demolition wastes generated in and around Noida to produce a broad range of green and eco-friendly products. The finished recycled products from the plant can be put to multipurpose use.

Goutham Reddy, MD & CEO, Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited, said "The launch of this new plant provides needed capacity to help address the long-standing issue of construction debris dumping on roadsides, open plots and other places to provide a more clean and green environment for the future generations to come".