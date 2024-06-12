Live
Just In
Ramky Infra bags FICCI award for sustainability
(L to R) Jagan Shah, CEO of Infravision Foundation and former Director of the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) presenting the FICCI’s Smart Urban Innovation award to Dr Divakar Marri, Vice-president, Ramky Infrastructure Limited.
Hyderabad: City-based Ramky Infrastructure Limited (Ramky) has announced that it has been awarded FICCI Smart Urban Innovation Award 2024 in the ‘sustainable cities’ category.
This recognition honours Ramky’s significant contribution to the treatment and disposal of legacy leachate in Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad, the company said in a release.
Legacy leachate, a toxic by-product of waste decomposition, poses a serious environmental threat by contaminating nearby water bodies as well as groundwater. Ramky’s innovative solution involved a 2,000 KLD leachate treatment plant, designed to address this issue.
This project also included the restoration and stabilisation of ponds located near the waste management facility. Notably, the project addressed a significant challenge, with the initial estimated volume of legacy leachate in Hyderabad exceeding 8,49,780 Kilolitres (KL).
The award was presented during the fifth edition of the Smart Urban Innovation Awards event, held recently alongside the seventh edition of FICCI's Cities Summit to foster dialogue and innovative solutions for critical urban infrastructure development issues. Ramky was among 10 organisations, including corporates, government agencies, and educational institutions, recognised from a record-breaking 98 entries, working towards the smart cities mission.