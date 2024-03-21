Ramky Infra bags Rs 217-cr orders

Hyderabad: Ramky Infrastructure Limited (RIL), a flagship company of Ramky Group, on Wednesday said it has secured two contracts worth Rs 216.65 crore for the reclamation of Chennai’s Kodungaiyur dumping ground through Biomining. Ramky Infra in a release said that it has entered into two contracts worth Rs 39.88 crore and Rs 176.77 crore (exclusive of GST) for package two and package five, respectively, with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for the reclamation of Kodungaiyur dumping ground through Biomining. The contract sets a time frame of 28 months (2 years and 4 months) for the execution of the project.