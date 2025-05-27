Live
- SBI building scalable model for sustainable growth
- Train service from Bengaluru to Tumakuru considered better than Metro
- Mohanlal’s Thudarum to Stream on This OTT Platform from May 30
- India-made cars gain traction in Japanese market
- Op Sindoor Outreach: Supriya Sule-led delegation concludes Qatar visit, heads to South Africa
- Nehru Ji's ideals will always guide us: Rahul Gandhi on death anniversary of first Indian PM
- MB Patil to BJP: Where were you when KSDL was rocked by scams?
- Namma Metro Yellow Line Faces Fresh Delay; Launch Likely by Late July or August
- Poor response to ‘Sarala Cauvery’ scheme
- Four dead while extracting gold, silver particles in septic tank in Jaipur
Ranveer brand face for Kotak811 campaign
Hyderabad: Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMBL) has unveiled a fresh new campaign for Kotak811, its flagship digital banking platform, underscoring a seamless...
Hyderabad: Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMBL) has unveiled a fresh new campaign for Kotak811, its flagship digital banking platform, underscoring a seamless and intuitive experience tailored for India’s fast-growing digital-first generation. More than just an app, the enhanced Kotak811 positions itself as a full-service “bank in your pocket,” meeting the evolving expectations of tech-savvy consumers. Driven by widespread smartphone adoption, low-cost internet, and increasing digital literacy, India’s financial landscape is rapidly transforming. Today’s consumers demand speed, security, and simplicity in their banking experience—needs that Kotak811 aims to fulfill through its feature-rich platform.
The campaign, starring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, uses the catchy tagline “Banking so smooth, it’s Makkhan”, symbolising a frictionless user experience. Rohit Bhasin, Chief Marketing Officer and Head – Propositions at Kotak, noted that the campaign captures the spirit of modern banking—effortless, fast, and smooth.
“India is on the brink of a digital banking revolution,” said Manish Agarwal, Business Head – Kotak811. “From quick account opening to UPI payments, smart investments, and cashback offers, Kotak811 is designed to deliver a secure, user-friendly, and fully digital experience.”