Ranveer brand face for Kotak811 campaign

Hyderabad: Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMBL) has unveiled a fresh new campaign for Kotak811, its flagship digital banking platform, underscoring a seamless and intuitive experience tailored for India’s fast-growing digital-first generation. More than just an app, the enhanced Kotak811 positions itself as a full-service “bank in your pocket,” meeting the evolving expectations of tech-savvy consumers. Driven by widespread smartphone adoption, low-cost internet, and increasing digital literacy, India’s financial landscape is rapidly transforming. Today’s consumers demand speed, security, and simplicity in their banking experience—needs that Kotak811 aims to fulfill through its feature-rich platform.

The campaign, starring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, uses the catchy tagline “Banking so smooth, it’s Makkhan”, symbolising a frictionless user experience. Rohit Bhasin, Chief Marketing Officer and Head – Propositions at Kotak, noted that the campaign captures the spirit of modern banking—effortless, fast, and smooth.

“India is on the brink of a digital banking revolution,” said Manish Agarwal, Business Head – Kotak811. “From quick account opening to UPI payments, smart investments, and cashback offers, Kotak811 is designed to deliver a secure, user-friendly, and fully digital experience.”