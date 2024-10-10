Live
Just In
Ratan Tata's passing away is a loss, not just for Tata Group, but to every Indian, says Mukesh Ambani
It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian
Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani said tha the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend. He said each of my numerous interactions with him left me inspired and energised and enhanced my respect for the nobility of his character and the fine human values he embodied.
Ratan Tata was a visionary industrialist and a philanthropist, who always strove for society's greater good, Mukesh Ambani added.
"With the demise of Mr Ratan Tata, India has lost one of her most illustrious and kind-hearted sons. Mr Tata took India to the world and brought the best of the world to Bharat. He institutionalised the House of Tata and made it an international enterprise growing the Tata group over 70 times since the time he took over as Chairman in 1991," he asserted.
On behalf of Reliance, Nita and the Ambani family, Mukesh Ambani sent heartfelt condolences to the bereaved members of the Tata family and the entire Tata Group.
Ratan, you will always remain in my heart.
Om Shanti.
Mukesh Ambani