Live
- Devotees Celebrate Bonala Festival with Special Puja at Uppuguda Temple
- QIP fundraising hits 5-year high, SBI’s Rs 20,000 crore issue receives 4 times bids
- PM Modi announces Rs 15,000 incentive for first-time private sector employees at Motihari rally
- Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie Remuneration Is Turning Heads
- India vs England: Will Bumrah and Pant Play in the 4th Test? Latest Injury Updates
- 'Numbers speak louder than noise': BJP slams Congress for 'lies' on economy
- Amla Showdown: Which Form Packs the Most Health Punch – Raw, Powdered, or Dried?
- OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Agent: Sam Altman Says “You Can Feel the AGI”
- AP to play key role in Vikasit Bharat 2047, says Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan
- Training programme held for farmers
RBI May Cut Repo Rate Again in August 2025, Says ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank predicts another 25 bps repo rate cut by the RBI in August 2025. Lower inflation and mixed growth trends support the move, offering potential EMI relief for borrowers.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has already brought relief through multiple rate cuts this year, may continue this trend in its upcoming monetary policy meeting. According to a report by ICICI Bank, the repo rate could be reduced by another 25 basis points (0.25%), bringing it down to 5.25%.
Why a Rate Cut Now?
ICICI Bank cites a mixed economic outlook:
- Urban consumer demand remains weak.
- Rural demand is still strong.
- Exports to the US are slowly improving.
- Other exports have not yet met expectations.
Given this backdrop and easing inflation, ICICI believes August could be the right time for another rate cut.
Inflation Outlook Improves
ICICI estimates that inflation may fall to 2.9% in FY 2025-26, significantly below the RBI’s earlier estimate of 3.7%. Lower inflation strengthens the case for a rate cut.
RBI’s Recent Rate Cut History
The RBI has already:
- Cut 0.25% in February
- Cut another 0.25% in April
- Cut 0.50% in June
This totals a 1% reduction in the repo rate over three consecutive policy reviews.
What It Means for Borrowers
Since repo rates influence loan interest rates:
- Banks may reduce home, auto, and personal loan rates.
- If banks pass on the benefit, monthly EMIs for borrowers could decrease.
- A further cut in August would provide additional relief to the common man.