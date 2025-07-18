RBI May Cut Repo Rate Again in August 2025, Says ICICI Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has already brought relief through multiple rate cuts this year, may continue this trend in its upcoming monetary policy meeting. According to a report by ICICI Bank, the repo rate could be reduced by another 25 basis points (0.25%), bringing it down to 5.25%.

Why a Rate Cut Now?

ICICI Bank cites a mixed economic outlook:

Urban consumer demand remains weak.

Rural demand is still strong.

Exports to the US are slowly improving.

Other exports have not yet met expectations.

Given this backdrop and easing inflation, ICICI believes August could be the right time for another rate cut.

Inflation Outlook Improves

ICICI estimates that inflation may fall to 2.9% in FY 2025-26, significantly below the RBI’s earlier estimate of 3.7%. Lower inflation strengthens the case for a rate cut.

RBI’s Recent Rate Cut History

The RBI has already:

Cut 0.25% in February

Cut another 0.25% in April

Cut 0.50% in June

This totals a 1% reduction in the repo rate over three consecutive policy reviews.

What It Means for Borrowers

Since repo rates influence loan interest rates: