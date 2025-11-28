  1. Home
RBI nod for Paytm as payment aggregator

  • Created On:  28 Nov 2025 9:47 AM IST
RBI nod for Paytm as payment aggregator
New Delhi: Fintech firm One97 Communications said its subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services Limited, has received the RBI permit after a long wait to operate as a payment aggregator.

The Reserve Bank of India granted in-principle approval to Paytm Payments Services Limited in August to operate as an online payment aggregator. "Reserve Bank of India on November 26, 2025, has granted Certificate of Authorization (COA) to Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL)...to operate as a Payment Aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007," One97 Communications said in a regulatory filing.

The banking regulator had also removed restrictions from Paytm Payments Services Limited on onboarding new merchants, which were imposed on the company on November 25, 2022.

Paytm Payments ServicesRBI AuthorizationPayment Aggregator ApprovalFintech RegulationOne97 Communications

