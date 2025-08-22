Live
- Avoid film songs, obscene dances
- Ensure spiritual splendour during Ganesh Utsav
- Godavari reaches dangerous levels
- YSRCP vows to resist VSP privatisation
- YouTuber gets anticipatory bail in Dharmasthala case
- Naidu shielding anarchic MLAs, governance collapse
- Ban on DJ sound systems at public events
- Ban on grazing of cattle from other states in our forests: Minister
- VMC teacher gets doctorate from Osmania University
- Govt offers 50 pc concession on traffic e-challans till Sept 12
realme P4 Series launched
Highlights
Hyderabad: realme, popular smartphone brand, has unveiled its highly anticipated realme P4 Series with the launch of the realme P4 Pro and realme P4....
Hyderabad: realme, popular smartphone brand, has unveiled its highly anticipated realme P4 Series with the launch of the realme P4 Pro and realme P4.
Engineered with flagship-level innovations, the series is positioned as the uncompromising all-rounder, bringing dual-chip powered performance, pro-grade imaging, cinematic displays, and all-day endurance into the hands of millions of young users.
With breakthroughs like the dedicated Hyper Vision AI Chip, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, dual 50MP AI cameras, 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED display, and 7000mAh Titan Battery, the realme P4 Series, positions itself as leader in dual-chip smartphone under Rs20,000 and Rs15,000 respectively.
Next Story