realme P4 Series launched

Hyderabad: realme, popular smartphone brand, has unveiled its highly anticipated realme P4 Series with the launch of the realme P4 Pro and realme P4.

Engineered with flagship-level innovations, the series is positioned as the uncompromising all-rounder, bringing dual-chip powered performance, pro-grade imaging, cinematic displays, and all-day endurance into the hands of millions of young users.

With breakthroughs like the dedicated Hyper Vision AI Chip, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, dual 50MP AI cameras, 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED display, and 7000mAh Titan Battery, the realme P4 Series, positions itself as leader in dual-chip smartphone under Rs20,000 and Rs15,000 respectively.