Live
- Deteriorating living conditions in Kuduramukha: Daily wage workers deprived of basic amenities
- JSP hails TTD for setting up committee on Tirumala mutts
- Tamil star couple Suriya, Jyothika visit Kollur temple
- Renukaswamy ‘menace to society’, Darshan tells HC
- Revanth to visit Peddapally on Dec 4
- Yuva Sangam Phase 5: Students delegation from Bihar reaches IIT Dharwad
- 1 dies, 8 fall ill due to acid leak in pharma unit in Parawada
- MUDA Scam: Petition filed in court against CM’s wife, 11 others
- Speculations about Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka gain momentum
- Free German language training for nursing students launched
Just In
realme unveils GT 7 Pro
Highlights
Hyderabad: realme, a smartphone brand, on Wednesday unveiled the much anticipated realme GT 7 Pro with India’s first Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship...
Hyderabad: realme, a smartphone brand, on Wednesday unveiled the much anticipated realme GT 7 Pro with India’s first Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship chipset.
The new model is a groundbreaking device that boasts several industry firsts. It is the first in India to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Flagship chipset, setting new standards for performance and stands out with an impressive Antutu score of 3 million.
For photography enthusiasts, the realme GT 7 Pro comes with Sony IMX882 periscope camera and introduces the industry's first AI underwater photography mode, enabling users to capture stunning images beneath the surface.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS