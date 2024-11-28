realme unveils GT 7 Pro

Hyderabad: realme, a smartphone brand, on Wednesday unveiled the much anticipated realme GT 7 Pro with India’s first Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship chipset.

The new model is a groundbreaking device that boasts several industry firsts. It is the first in India to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Flagship chipset, setting new standards for performance and stands out with an impressive Antutu score of 3 million.

For photography enthusiasts, the realme GT 7 Pro comes with Sony IMX882 periscope camera and introduces the industry's first AI underwater photography mode, enabling users to capture stunning images beneath the surface.