  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

realme unveils GT 7 Pro

realme unveils GT 7 Pro
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: realme, a smartphone brand, on Wednesday unveiled the much anticipated realme GT 7 Pro with India’s first Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship...

Hyderabad: realme, a smartphone brand, on Wednesday unveiled the much anticipated realme GT 7 Pro with India’s first Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship chipset.

The new model is a groundbreaking device that boasts several industry firsts. It is the first in India to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Flagship chipset, setting new standards for performance and stands out with an impressive Antutu score of 3 million.

For photography enthusiasts, the realme GT 7 Pro comes with Sony IMX882 periscope camera and introduces the industry's first AI underwater photography mode, enabling users to capture stunning images beneath the surface.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick