Reddy Business Hub Hosts Power-Packed Business Conclave at HICC, Hyderabad - A Day of Insight, Innovation & Inspiration

Hyderabad: The Reddy Business Hub (RBH) Business Conclave program was held in grand style at HICC Novatel on Sunday.

Prominent businessmen from the Reddy community participated in this program. Ark Group CMD, CREDAI National President Gummi Ram Reddy, Metro MD NVS Reddy were present as the chief guests. On this occasion, business coaching sessions were organized to benefit future generations. In discussions with businessmen, investors, and experts, direction was given on branding and financial strategies. Also, a special session was organized on women empowerment and self-reliant business. The experiences of successful women leaders were shared with everyone in this program.

Speaking on this occasion, Ark Group CMD, CREDAI National President Gummi Ram Reddy said.. “I am very happy to participate in this program. Many business entrepreneurs came. Business sessions were held with experts in various fields to benefit future generations. If we want to be successful, we have to do what we have been told. If you do business honestly, success will not come quickly. Success will come even if it takes some time. I would say that business is not for money. You should earn money by doing business. Brand building is very important in business. I motivated everyone to see long-term success, not short-term,” he said.

Metro MD N.V.S. Reddy said..“The aim of this summit is to discuss how the Reddy community can develop in business and other sectors. While 50% of billionaires in America belong to the same social group, 80% of top businesses in India are run by Marwaris and Gujaratis. These communities were agricultural families like us in the past. But with the times, they shifted their focus to education, financial literacy, skill development, and national-international thinking. Overcoming language barriers and social crises, they have built strong networks, shared knowledge across generations, and achieved great successes in fields like business, science, and technology. Our Reddy community is equally capable. If we move forward with unity, vision, and drive, we too can build a powerful legacy. Not just in business, but in all fields. This summit is the first step towards our future," he said.

Reddy Business Hub Founder Bharat Reddy said.. "This program will be very useful for those looking for business opportunities. We organized this program to support our community in all ways in terms of education, knowledge, and financial terms. We designed it to provide business opportunities to many people through business franchises. We are supporting them in all ways. I hope everyone will take advantage of this opportunity. I am very happy to receive such a good response to our program."

This business conclave, which was attended by more than 500 representatives, strengthened relations not only among the Reddy community but also among other business communities.



