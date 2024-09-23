Rediscovering a Forgotten artform: Seagram’s 100 Pipers Breathes New Life into Indian Calligraphy with The Legacy Project

Seagram’s 100 Pipers, India’s #1 selling Scotch, is proud to reinforce its commitment to preserving India’s rich cultural heritage with the latest chapter of The Legacy Project, an initiative dedicated to rediscovering forgotten Indian artforms. As part of this multi-year initiative, Seagram’s 100 Pipers has unveiled six limited edition packs, each using calligraphy to bring alive the timeless beauty of Indian regional scripts through this artform that has been an integral part of our country’s culture.

While one of the limited-edition packs brings to life Rabindranath Tagore’s poem about the pitfalls of materialism using Bengali calligraphy, another one narrates Bharatendu Harishchandra’s poem about taking pride in one’s mother tongue using Devanagri calligraphy. Similarly other packs bring out such stories of goodness through calligraphy using Gurmukhi, Kannada & Telugu.

Launched in 2019, The Legacy Project is dedicated to reviving and promoting traditional Indian artforms that are at risk of being forgotten. This initiative has previously highlighted dying art forms like hand painting, handmade textiles as well as India’s forgotten music forms. This year the focus shifts to calligraphy—a once-flourishing art, central to Indian culture, which is now endangered in the digital age we live in. The project aims to spotlight calligraphy’s significance and ensure that its rich legacy endures.

Calligraphy, historically more than a decorative art, was a revered form of expression deeply rooted in India’s literary and cultural traditions. From literature to royal decrees, it played a pivotal role in shaping Indian history. This year, the Legacy Project revives this lost art form through limited edition packs that not only celebrate calligraphy but also convey messages of goodness. Apart from the iconic poems on the pitfalls of materialism & pride in one’s mother tongue, it also highlights themes like environmental care, as well as about living in harmony with each other. In all, these packs reconnect audiences with the cultural and philosophical essence of Indian calligraphy.





Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer at Pernod Ricard India, emphasized on the brand’s ongoing commitment to preserving India’s cultural heritage,



“100 Pipers Legacy Project is a multi-year initiative dedicated to reviving and celebrating India’s diverse artistic traditions. Over the years we’ve championed various lost artforms, from hand painting to handmade textiles with a vision to help consumers rediscover these forgotten artforms. This year, we are focusing on the intricate and meaningful art of calligraphy. Calligraphy is not just about beautiful writing; it has been the means to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and stories for generations. We are proud to launch this year’s Legacy Project as a platform to showcase calligraphy, ensuring that this ancient artform continues to thrive in the modern world.”