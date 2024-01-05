redRail by redBus reveals India’s most punctual trains in 2023

New Delhi: Indian Railways operates one of the world's busiest and most extensive rail networks, with over 24 million passengers commuting daily. With over 13,000 daily passenger trains covering approximately 68,000 route kilometers and connecting more than 7,325 stations nationwide, Indian Railways plays a pivotal role in facilitating the movement of both passengers and a substantial volume of freight.

The sheer scale of operations underscores the complexity of Indian Railways, making it an indispensable lever in India’s growth story.