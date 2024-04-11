Regional carrier FLY91 to operate 4 flights a week from Goa to Agatti in Lakshadweep

Panaji: Goa-based private airline FLY91 announced on Thursday that it would operate four flights a week to Agatti in the Lakshadweep islands and three flights a week to Jalgaon in Maharashtra, the two new destinations that have come on to its domestic network for the summer holiday season.

The regional carrier will commence operations between Goa-Agatti-Goa, Goa-Jalgaon-Goa, and Hyderabad-Jalgaon-Hyderabad starting April 18.

With fares starting at Rs 4,391, the Goa-Agatti flights will reinforce connectivity to and from the Lakshadweep Islands. The regional carrier will fly to Agatti on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, according to a Fly91 statement.

The airline will operate the Goa-Jalgaon-Goa and Hyderabad-Jalgaon-Hyderabad flights on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday with fares starting at Rs 1,991 onwards.

Commenting on the addition of the airline’s fifth and sixth domestic destinations, Manoj Chacko, MD and CEO at FLY91, said, "We are delighted to introduce Lakshadweep as FLY91's newest domestic destination. The launch of these new flights underscores FLY91’s commitment to expanding air travel accessibility and promoting tourism.”

The Agatti Island is one of Lakshadweep's most sought-after destinations, which boasts a 6 km stretch of stunning land blessed with diverse marine life.

Agatti attracts enthusiasts of deep-sea fishing, scuba diving, sailing, water skiing, and kayaking. Additionally, the island serves as an ideal starting point for exploring the tranquil isles of Bangaram, Pitti, Thinnakara, Parali-I, Parali-II, and Karavati which lie nearby.

Jalgaon is the gateway to the historic Ajanta and Ellora caves located a short drive away from the Jalgaon airport. Snuggled in the northern part of the Deccan plateau, the district is known as the 'Banana City', as it accounts for two-third of the banana crop produced in Maharashtra.

The airline currently operates flights to Goa, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Sindhudurg (Maharashtra).