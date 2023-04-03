Reliance Digital's big discounts till April 9

Reliance Digital, one of the leading electronics retailer in India, announced the biggest electronics sale – 'Digital Discount Days' to offer attractive discounts. The incredible offers on electronics include up to 7.5 per cent instant discount on HDFC bank cards, and discount coupons worth Rs 1,000 and more on all the electronics until April 9 at all Reliance Digital and My Jio Stores.The company has exciting offers on all electronics across categories including TVs, smartphones, laptops, refrigerators, audio devices, small domestic devices and others. Along with easy financing and EMI options, customers can also avail the latest tech, the fastest delivery, and installation on a wide range of products. Reliance Digital announces TCL 65-inch Google TV 65P635 at only Rs 44,990 after cashback with a two-year warranty. Rewards worth up to Rs 60,000 on select UHD TVs. Sony OLED 55A80J is available at only Rs 1,14,990 with a two-year warranty after cashback. It provides 30 per cent off on select mobiles while the stock lasts. It gives up to 40 per cent off on laptops and up to Rs 10,000 Xchange bonus on upgrade.



