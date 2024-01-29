Live
Reliance Industries shares jump over 7 pc; mcap climbs Rs 19.56 lakh crore mark
Shares of Reliance Industries were in heavy demand, climbing over 7 per cent in late afternoon trade on Monday, with its market valuation crossing Rs 19.56 lakh crore mark.
Rallying for the third day running, the blue-chip stock zoomed 6.81 per cent to reach an all-time peak of Rs 2,895.10 apiece on the BSE.
On the NSE, it jumped 7.16 per cent to reach a record high of Rs 2,900 per share.
In three days, shares of the country's most valued company by market valuation zoomed over 9 per cent.
The company's market capitalisation (mcap) soared to Rs 19,56,771.59 crore during the later afternoon trade.
The sharp rally in the heavyweight stock also fuelled a rally in the equity market. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,203.90 points to 71,904.57, and the Nifty climbed 375.40 points to 21,715.60.