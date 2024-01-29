  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Reliance Industries shares jump over 7 pc; mcap climbs Rs 19.56 lakh crore mark

Reliance Industries Ltd
x

Reliance Industries Ltd 

Highlights

Shares of Reliance Industries were in heavy demand, climbing over 7 per cent in late afternoon trade on Monday, with its market valuation crossing Rs 19.56 lakh crore mark.

Shares of Reliance Industries were in heavy demand, climbing over 7 per cent in late afternoon trade on Monday, with its market valuation crossing Rs 19.56 lakh crore mark.

Rallying for the third day running, the blue-chip stock zoomed 6.81 per cent to reach an all-time peak of Rs 2,895.10 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, it jumped 7.16 per cent to reach a record high of Rs 2,900 per share.

In three days, shares of the country's most valued company by market valuation zoomed over 9 per cent.

The company's market capitalisation (mcap) soared to Rs 19,56,771.59 crore during the later afternoon trade.

The sharp rally in the heavyweight stock also fuelled a rally in the equity market. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,203.90 points to 71,904.57, and the Nifty climbed 375.40 points to 21,715.60.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X