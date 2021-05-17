Reliance Jio to deploy two new subsea cable systems centred on India

India's leading 4G and mobile broadband digital service provider, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. (Jio), on Monday, May 17, 2021, announced that it is constructing the largest international submarine cable system centred on India.

Jio, in conjunction with several key global partners and world-class submarine cable supplier SubCom, is currently deploying two next-generation cables to support the extraordinary growth in data demand across the region.

The India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) system connects India eastbound to Singapore and beyond, while the India-Europe-Xpress (IEX) system connects India westbound to the Middle East and Europe. The systems will seamlessly interconnect as well as connect to the world's top interexchange points and content hubs for extension of service globally. IAX and IEX will enhance the ability of consumer and enterprise users to access content and cloud services in and out of India.

For the first time in the history of fibre optic submarine telecommunications, these systems place India at the center of the international network map, recognizing India's increased importance, staggering growth, and the quantum shift in data use since the launch of Jio services in 2016.

These high capacities and high-speed systems will provide more than 200Tbps of capacity spanning over 16,000 kilometres. Employing open system technology and the latest wavelength switched RoADM/branching units ensures rapid upgrade deployment and the ultimate flexibility to add/drop waves across multiple locations.

Mr. Mathew Oommen, President, Reliance Jio, said, "Jio is at the forefront of India's explosive growth in digital services and data consumption. To meet the demands of Streaming Video, Remote Workforce, 5G, IoT, and beyond, Jio is taking a leadership role in the construction of the first of its kind, India-centric IAX and IEX subsea systems." He added, "Implementing these critical initiatives in the shadow of a global pandemic is a challenge, but the ongoing pandemic has only accelerated the digital transformation and the necessity of high-performance global connectivity for the delivery of a richer experience to enterprises and consumers."

The IAX system connects India, the world's fastest-growing economy, to Asia Pacific markets with express connectivity from Mumbai and Chennai to Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. The IEX system extends India's connectivity to Italy, landing in Savona, and additional landings in the Middle East and North Africa.

Apart from the seamless connection of the IAX and IEX sub-sea systems, the two systems are also connected to the Reliance Jio Global Fiber Network beyond the Asia Pacific and Europe, connecting to both the east and west coast of the USA. IAX is expected to be ready for service in mid2023, while IEX will be ready for service in early 2024.