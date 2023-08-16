Live
- Two sides of Lisbon: Day vs Night
- Gaza ready to hold municipal elections: Poll body
- Let everyone finish, we have plenty of time to answer: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Genekha matsutake mushroom festival
- Seoul unveils new promotion logo
- Sudan's civil aviation authority opens airspace in eastern sector
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: Top 15 inspiring quotes by former Indian PM
- Indian banks' operating environment stronger, but structural issues continue to affect: Fitch Ratings
- Virat Kohli in the T20 team for 2024 WC? Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar gives thumbs up to it
- CMs Medak visit postponed
Just In
Religare Enterprises up 8% trade on reports of Burman family hiking stake
Religare Enterprises is up 8 per cent in trade after reports that Burmans of Dabur reportedly acquired an additional 5 per cent stake in Religare Enterprises through a block deal on Wednesday.
Religare Enterprises is up 8 per cent in trade after reports that Burmans of Dabur reportedly acquired an additional 5 per cent stake in Religare Enterprises through a block deal on Wednesday.
Religare was trading up 8.11 per cent at Rs 238 on BSE on Wednesday.
With this, Burmans' ownership has gone up which was around from 14 per cent as of June, media reports said.
The Burman family holds the controlling stake in the ayurvedic brand Dabur, while owns the 14 per cent-plus stake in Religare through several entities.
Religare Enterprises, a subsidiary of Religare Finvest (RFL), aims to raise Rs 800 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) following its successful one-time settlement (OTS) with lenders of Religare Finvest Ltd.
The company has paid off the OTS amount and closed the deal with 16 lenders by making a final payment of Rs 400 crore in March this year, media reports said.