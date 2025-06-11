Renalyx Launches World’s First Indigenous AI based Smart Hemodialysis Machine, Makes Renal Care Accessible and Affordable

Renalyx Health Systems, AI-enabled dialysis machine, RENALYX – RxT 21, Indigenous medical technology, Indian healthcare innovation, Remote patient monitoring.Renalyx Health Systems Pvt. Ltd., a pioneering technology innovation company in renal care, has launched RENALYX – RxT 21, World's first fully indigenous, AI and cloud-enabled smart hemodialysis machine with real-time remote monitoring and clinical connectivity facility. Price starting at INR 6.70 lakh - significantly lower than the imported machines - RENALYX – RxT 21 will make dialysis affordable and accessible to a larger population and bridge the demand-supply gap in the renal care across semi-urban and rural regions.

Completely designed and manufactured in India, RENALYX – RxT 21 leverages latest technologies including cloud-based telenephrology platforms to offer safety and quality care to kidney patients, end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients especially those with cardiovascular, pulmonary and acute kidney injury-related issues.

RENALYX – RxT 21 makes Renalyx the sixth company globally and first in India to produce an advanced dialysis machine with EU CE certification.

Renalyx has plans to invest INR 800 crores in the next four years to build the manufacturing capacity of 5,000 machines by FY25-26 and will develop additional capacity of 1500 machines by FY27-28. The company also have plans to manufacture consumables indigenously. The company has manufacturing facilities at Bengaluru and Mysuru in Karnataka and at Mumbai in Maharashtra to support its scale-up plans and meet the growing demand.

The company plans to raise funds through the sale of equity, backed by strong interest from prominent Indian and international investors. In addition, it will raise debt, and the promoters will also invest capital. Renalyx also has plans to go public within the next three years.

With initial deployments of the machine planned in Maharashtra and Karnataka, Renalyx will go for rapid pan-India distribution of RENALYX – RxT 21 with its partners as well as exports to other countries. The company has successfully penetrated international markets, securing orders from South Africa, the USA, and Europe.

Commenting on the launch of Rx T21, Dr. Shyam Vasudeva Rao, Founder & Director of Renalyx Health Systems said, “Our cutting-edge hemodialysis machine will revolutionise the renal care by making dialysis facility affordable and accessible, thus strengthening the kidney healthcare infrastructure of the country. By bringing dialysis services closer to patients’ homes, RxT 21 will help in addressing the rising Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) burden and ESRD patients. Our indigenously developed hemodialysis machine will play a game-changing role in reducing dialysis expense, thus ensuring better healthcare impact. Going forward, we have plans to scale up our manufacturing capacity and reduce the Total Cost of Ownership of RxT 21 by 40% compared to that of imported machines. We have plans to develop a broader range of technologically advanced machines over the next three years, including a home dialysis model. In line with the government vision of ‘Make in India Make for the World’, we aim to export our machine to various countries to make a larger impact on renal care infrastructure globally. We aim to become one of the world’s leading producers and exporters within the next five years.”

The Indian CDSCO approval of the machine is in its final stages and is expected by July 2025, while the U.S. FDA approval process is underway and anticipated by March 2026.

The RENALYX – RxT 21 machines are equipped with advanced features such as Integrated Nephrology Information System (NIS) on the cloud, AI based smart algorithms, Electronic Medical Records (EMR) integration, remote diagnostics and alerts through real-time telemetry, Advanced image processing, Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) capabilities for continuous performance monitoring and clinical oversight. Thanks to these advanced features, doctors can remotely access patients’ EMR, current settings of the dialysis machine and patients’ critical event history to take action and advise necessary treatment and care.

Renalyx plans to install RxT 21 at primary health centres (PHC), community health centres (CHC), private dialysis centres and hospitals to make renal care available to a large number of people. The company has set up local service teams and created technician training programs to ensure smooth roll-out of the smart machines. The company will set up franchisee centres across India along with its partners

In addition, Renalyx has awarded a manufacturing license to Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) to produce 6,000 RENALYX – RxT 17 in the next three years. RENALYX – RxT 17 is a previously launched dialysis machine by Renalyx which comes with standard features and facilities. With RENALYX – RxT 21 and RxT 17, Renalyx aims to play its role in making dialysis services affordable and accessible to the rural areas due to the recurring nature of the treatment. According to Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Program (PMNDP) data, approximately 2.2 lakh new cases of End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) are reported in India each year, creating an additional demand for 3.4 crore dialysis sessions annually.