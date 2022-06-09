RenewX Expo 6th edition begins in Hyd today

Hyderabad: The 6th edition of RenewX, a two-day Renewable Energy trade expo, is scheduled on June 10 and 11, 2022 at the Hitex, here. The show is being organised by Informa Markets, a leading B2B exhibitions organiser.

A comprehensive renewable energy event in south India, RenewX 2022 expo and conference will convene business, policy and finance experts from across the region and contribute to the country's sustainable economic development.

The expo will create an ecosystem in line with the PM's vision to take up India's renewable energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030 and provide a platform to the sectoral buyers and sellers, enabling them to connect and collaborate for generating business opportunities.